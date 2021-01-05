Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,629 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of CDK Global worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.