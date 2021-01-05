Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $61.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $2,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,401.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 in the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

