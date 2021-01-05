Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of SPS Commerce worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $112.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.