Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.36. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.65 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

