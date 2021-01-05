Green Plains Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,267 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average daily volume of 653 call options.

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

