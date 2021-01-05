Green Plains Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,267 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average daily volume of 653 call options.
Shares of GPRE stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.90.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.