Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) were up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 566,763 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 405,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTBIF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

