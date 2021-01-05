Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $117.61

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.61 and traded as high as $119.40. Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) shares last traded at $110.30, with a volume of 2,123,108 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.85 million and a P/E ratio of -42.42.

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) Company Profile (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

