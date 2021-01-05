GreenPower Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.07 Million (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One GreenPower coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, GreenPower has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. GreenPower has a market capitalization of $104.07 million and $12,057.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00309465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00513901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272099 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018221 BTC.

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial

GreenPower Coin Trading

GreenPower can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinFalcon and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenPower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

