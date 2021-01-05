Grid+ Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,309.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $98,309.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00044694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00343316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00024452 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

