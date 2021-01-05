GridCoin (GRC) Market Cap Hits $3.65 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 27.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $3,355.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,744,965 coins and its circulating supply is 411,091,933 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

