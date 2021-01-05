GridCoin Market Cap Reaches $3.65 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $3,355.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

GridCoin Coin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,744,965 coins and its circulating supply is 411,091,933 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.