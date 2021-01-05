Grin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.54 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, BitForex, Hotbit and KuCoin. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $22.67 million and $11.54 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 62,005,440 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BitForex, Coinall, TradeOgre, Hotbit, Bisq and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

