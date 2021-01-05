Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Shares of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.86. Gritstone Oncology shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 9,053 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 11.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 116,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

