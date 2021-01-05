Growth DeFi (GRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $65,749.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Growth DeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.15 or 0.00062157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $65,749.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Growth DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00045214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00366448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi is a token. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 995,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Growth DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Growth DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growth DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.