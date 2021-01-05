Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.2% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 90,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.92. 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,696. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

