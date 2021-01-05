Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ OMAB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,696. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

