Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.95

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.95 and traded as high as $112.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $108.83, with a volume of 68,207 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $139.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,948.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $178,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

