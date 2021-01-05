Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of GGM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. 48,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,556. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

