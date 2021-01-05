Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of GGM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. 48,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,556. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $20.52.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
