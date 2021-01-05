Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE GOF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 220,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,044. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.