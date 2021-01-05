Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE GOF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 220,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,044. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
