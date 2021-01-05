Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

GBAB traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 61,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,864. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.