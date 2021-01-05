Guider Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Guider token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $32,872.34 and approximately $12.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded up 134.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00036467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00328133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025043 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.