Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) (CVE:GUN) Shares Gap Down to $0.61

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) (CVE:GUN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.57. Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$24.80 million and a PE ratio of 24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (GUN.V) (CVE:GUN)

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project comprising 509 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

