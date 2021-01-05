HackenAI (HAI) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One HackenAI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00028040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00116393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00259852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00481115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00049729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00252125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017248 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

Buying and Selling HackenAI

