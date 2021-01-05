Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Gap Down to $1.68

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.54. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 40,335 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, Director Kimberly Schaefer bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Lichter bought 10,813,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,139,283.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,918,988 shares of company stock worth $15,285,531 over the last three months. 81.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $352,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

