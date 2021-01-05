Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading 8.4% Higher

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s share price rose 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 15,896,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 12,397,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,005 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

