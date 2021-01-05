Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,140.71 ($27.97).

Several brokerages have commented on HLMA. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,140 ($27.96) to GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,525 ($32.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29. Halma plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,609 ($34.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,353.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,321.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 6.87 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. Halma plc (HLMA.L)’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Halma plc (HLMA.L) news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 8,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($31.11), for a total value of £211,599.47 ($276,456.06).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

