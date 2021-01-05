Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) (LON:HMSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) (LON:HMSO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 98.10 ($1.28).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 23.98 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. Hammerson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.55 ($2.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.98. The company has a market capitalization of £972.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 9%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

