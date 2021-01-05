Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) were down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as €130.30 ($153.29) and last traded at €130.30 ($153.29). Approximately 58,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €132.00 ($155.29).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HNR1 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €151.66 ($178.42).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €137.14 and its 200-day moving average is €140.81.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

