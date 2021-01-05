Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) (LON:HANA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) (LON:HANA)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 205.99 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 205.93 ($2.69). 217,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 124,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.65).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 175.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35.

Get Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) alerts:

In other news, insider William Salomon acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £103,500 ($135,223.41).

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.