Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 3,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 1,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

Harford Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HFBK)

Harford Bank provides commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford and Cecil counties, and surrounding areas of northeastern Maryland. It offers various deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

