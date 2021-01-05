Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Cap of $41.56 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market cap of $41.56 million and $7.09 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00042455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00342829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.