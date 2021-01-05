Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading 8.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s share price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harrow Health traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.00. 643,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 588,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HROW. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 53,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $280,125.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.