Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.83. 52,494 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 51,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period.

