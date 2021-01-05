Hashgard (GARD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $146,024.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and $146,024.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00043110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00347961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00024661 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

