Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLG. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.11 ($58.95).

DLG opened at €44.97 ($52.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 45.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.08. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

