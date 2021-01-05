Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.02. 1,467,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,251,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $828.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 185.5% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,267,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after buying an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 116.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 930,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 500,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 124.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.