Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.88

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and traded as low as $21.30. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 11,548 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 371.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 121.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

