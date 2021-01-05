Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) Trading Up 0.2%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 5,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 31,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II stock. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.