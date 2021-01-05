HC Wainwright Lowers Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target to $4.00

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CALA. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $191.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.78. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

