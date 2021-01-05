HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.10.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $163.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $1,758,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $657,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

