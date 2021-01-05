Head to Head Analysis: TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and TrueCar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million 11.67 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -29.97 TrueCar $353.88 million 1.27 -$54.89 million ($0.39) -11.10

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueCar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -48.17% -25.57% -14.56% TrueCar -11.76% -5.73% -4.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Health Catalyst and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10 TrueCar 0 4 4 0 2.50

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.32%. TrueCar has a consensus target price of $5.05, indicating a potential upside of 16.63%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Volatility and Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TrueCar beats Health Catalyst on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides geographically specific real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. Further, the company customizes and operates its platform for financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

