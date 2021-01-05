Head to Head Comparison: Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) versus Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) and Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Trio-Tech International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies $342.96 million 2.79 $17.03 million $0.50 57.20 Trio-Tech International $34.47 million 0.43 $970,000.00 N/A N/A

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International.

Risk and Volatility

Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Axcelis Technologies and Trio-Tech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $33.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.18%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than Trio-Tech International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Trio-Tech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies 9.79% 10.28% 7.86% Trio-Tech International 2.80% 4.29% 2.93%

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Trio-Tech International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

