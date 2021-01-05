Head-To-Head Comparison: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Xtant Medical (NYSE:XTNT)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Xtant Medical (NYSE:XTNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Xtant Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Xtant Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Xtant Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($0.64) -11.64 Xtant Medical $64.68 million 1.56 -$8.22 million N/A N/A

Xtant Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Xtant Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Xtant Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 96.87%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xtant Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Xtant Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.34% -75.51% Xtant Medical -14.56% N/A -19.83%

Summary

Xtant Medical beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and distributes sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts for cortical bone milled to desired shapes and dimensions; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers Certex spinal fixation system; Spider cervical plating system; Axle Interspinous Fusion System; Silex Sacroiliac joint fusion system; Xpress minimally invasive pedicle screw system; and Fortex Pedicle screw system. Additionally, it provides Calix for cervical and thoracolumbar applications, Axle-X interspinous fusion system, Irix-C cervical integrated fusion system, and Irix-A Lumbar integrated fusion system. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

