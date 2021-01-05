Head-To-Head Comparison: Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) vs. Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lineage Cell Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage Cell Therapeutics $3.52 million 82.24 -$11.71 million $0.14 13.79 Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 59.15 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -3.33

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics. Sorrento Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lineage Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.88%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 324.33%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lineage Cell Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage Cell Therapeutics -1,001.59% -26.07% -22.91% Sorrento Therapeutics -760.19% -490.67% -38.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lineage Cell Therapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy; HyStem, a biomaterial used for cell replacement and retention; and Premvia, a Hystem Hydrogel product, as well as develops bone grafting products for the orthopedic diseases and injuries. In addition, the company offers various therapeutic products for the treatment of oncology, neurological diseases and disorders, blood and vascular system diseases and disorders, and blood plasma volume expansion, as well as undertakes various research programs for vision restoration and Demyelination. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Orbit Biomedical, Ltd. The company was formerly known as BioTime, Inc. and changed its name to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches. It also offers Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system. In addition, the company's clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases. Further, it develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. Additionally, the company engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; and SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain conditions. It has various collaborations with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Celularity, Inc. for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 86 patients with COVID-19; and Mount Sinai Health System to develop COVI-SHIELD, an antibody therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 infection, as well as a research testing agreement with The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston for the preclinical testing of Sorrento's COVID-19 therapeutic product candidates. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

