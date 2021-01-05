Head to Head Review: Solitario Zinc (NYSE:XPL) vs. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Solitario Zinc (NYSE:XPL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Solitario Zinc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Solitario Zinc N/A -8.75% -8.60%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sibanye Stillwater and Solitario Zinc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00 Solitario Zinc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus price target of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Solitario Zinc.

Risk & Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solitario Zinc has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Solitario Zinc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.48 $4.50 million $0.01 1,708.00 Solitario Zinc $410,000.00 82.06 -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Solitario Zinc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Solitario Zinc shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Solitario Zinc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Solitario Zinc on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska. The company also owns the La Promesa gold exploration project; and an 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

