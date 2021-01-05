Head to Head Survey: Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) vs. aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Forma Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $420,000.00 96.27 -$23.60 million ($7.03) -0.56 Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 13.78 -$34.79 million N/A N/A

aTyr Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forma Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma -202.02% -52.75% -38.40% Forma Therapeutics N/A -29.54% -20.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for aTyr Pharma and Forma Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Forma Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 164.48%. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $61.60, suggesting a potential upside of 83.01%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Forma Therapeutics.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats aTyr Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of NRP2 biology; research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases; and research collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital. It also has license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for ILDs in Japan; and a research collaboration with the Medical University of South Carolina to develop therapeutic antibodies that selectively target specific NRP2 isoforms. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing FT-2102, an oral selective small molecule investigational agent that is designed to bind to and inhibit mutated IDH1 enzymes, which is being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for relapsed/refractory AML, as well as an exploratory Phase 1 trial for glioma; and FT-4101 and FT-8225, which are selective fatty acid synthase inhibitors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

