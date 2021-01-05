Hedera Hashgraph Price Up 20.2% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $265.19 million and approximately $71.16 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00042396 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00269403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00494436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00049802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,760,904,073 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

