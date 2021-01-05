HEIDI (HDI) Trading 89.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 54% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 89.5% lower against the dollar. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $1,472.93 and $11.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.