Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $245.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HELE. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.96. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $230.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

