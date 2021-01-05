Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.34

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 3008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLIO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 668,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

